Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 639.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

NYSE:AVB opened at $177.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.76. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.22 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

