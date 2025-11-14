Alpha Wealth Funds LLC Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Alpha Wealth Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $237.58 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.65 and a 200-day moving average of $220.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.