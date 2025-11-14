Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.6250.

PINE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

PINE opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.25 million, a PE ratio of -46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Alpine Income Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.820-1.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -325.71%.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,621,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2,385.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 192,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 184,622 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 692,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 138,770 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,047,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

