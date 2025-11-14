Altus Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.7% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $186.86 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.14 and a 200 day moving average of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.74.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

