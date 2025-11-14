Amaroq Minerals’ (AMRQ) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 120 price objective on the stock.

Get Amaroq Minerals alerts:

Amaroq Minerals Price Performance

Shares of LON:AMRQ opened at GBX 94.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.65. Amaroq Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 60 and a twelve month high of GBX 121.50. The company has a market cap of £427.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09.

About Amaroq Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals.

Receive News & Ratings for Amaroq Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaroq Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.