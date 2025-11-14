Amaroq Minerals’ (AMRQ) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 120 price objective on the stock.
Amaroq Minerals Price Performance
Shares of LON:AMRQ opened at GBX 94.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.65. Amaroq Minerals has a twelve month low of GBX 60 and a twelve month high of GBX 121.50. The company has a market cap of £427.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09.
About Amaroq Minerals
