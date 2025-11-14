Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $216,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Arete raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.15.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $237.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock worth $28,294,038. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.