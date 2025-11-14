Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,346 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.9% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $237.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.15.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

