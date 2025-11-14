Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Daiwa Capital Markets from $254.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $237.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.16. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 123,300 shares of company stock valued at $28,294,038 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,102,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

