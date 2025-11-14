Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $97.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amdocs traded as low as $79.08 and last traded at $78.7530. 886,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 756,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,593,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,184 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Amdocs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,376,000 after purchasing an additional 257,193 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,111,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,856,000 after buying an additional 91,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,602,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amdocs by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,332,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,366,000 after buying an additional 160,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.33.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

