Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Americold Realty Trust traded as low as $11.21 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 6865409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Zacks Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 90.4% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.The business had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -418.18%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading

