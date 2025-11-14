Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC Has $858,000 Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. East West Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $103.75 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.64.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 27.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen began coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 15,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $1,606,393.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,098,165.69. This represents a 11.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,270. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,220 shares of company stock worth $4,551,488. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

