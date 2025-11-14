Antero Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,517 put options on the company. This is an increase of 203% compared to the average volume of 9,402 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $166,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 295,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,831.95. The trade was a 1.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Antero Resources by 4.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AR opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.62. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

