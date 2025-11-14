Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,165

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 2,125 to GBX 3,165 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,950 to GBX 2,000 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,627.50.
Antofagasta Company Profile
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
