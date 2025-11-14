Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Sector perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,950 to GBX 2,000 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,627.50.

View Our Latest Report on ANTO

Antofagasta Stock Up 0.1%

Antofagasta Company Profile

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 2,809.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,605.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,142.01. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 1,278 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,877.

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.