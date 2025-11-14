Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Sector perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 target price on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,950 to GBX 2,000 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,627.50.
Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.
