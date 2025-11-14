Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Reduced by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $74,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $1,017,654.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $272.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.41. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Melius Research set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

