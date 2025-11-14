Apple Inc. $AAPL is Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 118,690 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $313,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $272.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.41. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $277.32.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

