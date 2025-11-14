Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,217 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Apple by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

AAPL opened at $272.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

