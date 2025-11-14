Apple Inc. $AAPL Stock Position Lowered by Creekside Partners

Creekside Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.6% of Creekside Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Creekside Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 47.5% in the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $272.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $277.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.27 and its 200-day moving average is $226.41.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

