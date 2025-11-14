Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLD. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Applied Digital to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Applied Digital

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

In other news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 426,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,619,993.24. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ella G. Benson sold 42,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,502,685.70. Following the sale, the director owned 69,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,736.80. This trade represents a 38.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 823,035 shares of company stock valued at $18,930,179. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 21,859,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,120,000 after buying an additional 592,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Digital by 23.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,062 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,591,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 24,356.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,219,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198,223 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,661,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 514,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Stock Down 12.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 6.77.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.The company’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.