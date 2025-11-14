Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 3.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Archer Aviation traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.6550. 95,147,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 38,659,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACHR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 target price on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACHR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 86,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $846,687.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,327,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,020.27. This represents a 6.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $420,478.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 295,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,162.71. This trade represents a 12.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,708. 7.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at $465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 429.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 272,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 220,696 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Archer Aviation by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 359,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 314,844 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 42.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 217,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 8.0%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 18.19, a current ratio of 18.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.