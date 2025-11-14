Arvest Bank Trust Division Buys 28,364 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1,930.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,364 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,379 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 38,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.5% in the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.0% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,416.59. This trade represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $367.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.