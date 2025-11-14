Arvest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,425 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Novartis were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 422,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 60.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after buying an additional 1,377,252 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,180,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,058,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 8.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,736,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,181,000 after acquiring an additional 128,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 12,664.1% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,383,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,407 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cfra Research raised Novartis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

NVS stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $134.00. The firm has a market cap of $278.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.49%.The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

