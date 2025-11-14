Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 95,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 138,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the second quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $162.23 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.16. The company has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.