Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1,474.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,087 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.87.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $78.71 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

