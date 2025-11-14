Arvest Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,273 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $140,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.13.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $199.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $228.04. The stock has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

