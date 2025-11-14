Arvest Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 27.1% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $399.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.64.

RCL opened at $255.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.01 and a twelve month high of $366.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.29.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. The trade was a 7.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

