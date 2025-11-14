Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 21,113 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Arvest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,552 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,113 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2,401.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $445,056,000 after buying an additional 2,944,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cfra Research upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.31.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $223.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $242.50. The company has a market capitalization of $177.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.