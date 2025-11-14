Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 519 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 5,036.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,681,000 after buying an additional 854,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,686,000 after acquiring an additional 798,534 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 41.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,274,000 after acquiring an additional 606,391 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $77,096,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $76,328,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total transaction of $878,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $223.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.04. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $228.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. HSBC raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

