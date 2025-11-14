Arvest Bank Trust Division Sells 9,800 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Arvest Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,807 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navalign LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,970.24. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $89.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $115.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

