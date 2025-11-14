Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Arvest Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,968,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,127,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 17.4% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 78,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

