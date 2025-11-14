Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,928 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,214,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 16,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Lam Research by 23.6% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,030,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,290,000 after purchasing an additional 196,434 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 251,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,870,428.30. This trade represents a 17.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 62,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,880,448 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of LRCX opened at $153.32 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $167.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 60.60% and a net margin of 29.66%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.04.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

