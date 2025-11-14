Arvest Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Arvest Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Melius Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.25.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.10. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.Chevron’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

