Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock Price Down 6.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wall Street Zen downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $153.95 and last traded at $156.3520. 2,018,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 5,238,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.55.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.59.

In other Astera Labs news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 18,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $3,461,182.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 259,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,623,047.12. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $31,708,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 385,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,858,482.01. This represents a 32.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 434,480 shares of company stock worth $77,881,380. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Astera Labs by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 298,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,429,000 after acquiring an additional 73,199 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 379.8% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,842,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.44 and a 200-day moving average of $142.70.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

