Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.3889.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AESI shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AESI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,404 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 677,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after buying an additional 400,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,695,000 after buying an additional 1,139,352 shares in the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter worth $8,474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after acquiring an additional 68,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AESI opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.