Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.3889.
A number of research analysts recently commented on AESI shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.
Shares of AESI opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.67 and a beta of 1.18. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.
