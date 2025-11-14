Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 367 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gimbal Financial increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total value of $269,342.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,584.61. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total value of $145,752.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 221,796 shares of company stock valued at $53,983,001 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $278.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.42 and its 200-day moving average is $207.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $292.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $233.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.