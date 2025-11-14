Atria Investments Inc Takes $230,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,410,000 after buying an additional 122,180 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM stock opened at $186.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.81 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.74 and its 200 day moving average is $181.65.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.39.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares in the company, valued at $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. This trade represents a 8.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

