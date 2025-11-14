Avalon Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,103 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 164,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 179,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,648,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 401,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJR opened at $116.95 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

