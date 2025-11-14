Avalon Trust Co Invests $126,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 99.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 94,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.13.

Shares of GILD opened at $125.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $155.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,365,596.60. The trade was a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,545,054.40. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 94,646 shares of company stock worth $11,311,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

