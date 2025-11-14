Avalon Trust Co Sells 2,111 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Avalon Trust Co lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 396.7% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,362,000. Cherokee Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 138,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,111,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,624,411,000 after buying an additional 675,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $332.53 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.83. The stock has a market cap of $301.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.74.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

