Avalon Trust Co Takes $64,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,048,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,178,569,000 after acquiring an additional 243,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393,493 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

