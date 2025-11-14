Aviva PLC Acquires Shares of 6,281 Unum Group $UNM

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $312,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,070.88. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Unum Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Unum Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Unum Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Unum Group Price Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $76.86 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.06). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

