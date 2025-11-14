Aviva PLC Buys 319 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8,950.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $201.21 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $212.98. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.00.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.54. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 53.30%.The company had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRYS. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Guggenheim set a $224.00 price objective on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.14.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

