Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 4,203 Globe Life Inc. $GL

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Globe Life by 60.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GL stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.55. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 19.36%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.600-15.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.83%.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $179.00 price target on shares of Globe Life and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

