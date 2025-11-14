Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 55.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 743.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,857,000 after acquiring an additional 434,925 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,689,000. Amanah Holdings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,527,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $19,741,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,191 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 14.2%

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $326.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.34 and a 52-week high of $419.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on STRL shares. Zacks Research lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.