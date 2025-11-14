Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 495.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $825,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,635.68. The trade was a 46.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $368.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 3.2%

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $328.06 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $202.91 and a 1-year high of $374.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.12.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $455.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

