Aviva PLC Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Convergence Financial LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth approximately $939,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 33.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 42.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

NYSE UI opened at $556.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $674.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.50. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.00 and a 1 year high of $803.59.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.98. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 166.22%. The business had revenue of $733.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.67.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

