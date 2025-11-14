Aviva PLC Has $496,000 Position in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in AppFolio by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in AppFolio by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on AppFolio from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.20.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $712,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,054.80. This represents a 17.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 1,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.98, for a total transaction of $453,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,654.70. This represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 22,467 shares of company stock valued at $6,230,860 in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $246.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.98. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 0.83. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.24 and a twelve month high of $326.04.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 22.48%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

