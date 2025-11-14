Aviva PLC Has $497,000 Position in Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Buckle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 32,075 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BKE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Buckle from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.12. Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.61 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

In related news, Director James E. Shada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 55,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,890.48. This represents a 26.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $1,187,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 150,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,013.44. This trade represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,821,630 over the last quarter. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

