Aviva PLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. $HDSN

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,373 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,098,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $104,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 96,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $299.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.15 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDSN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

