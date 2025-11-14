Aviva PLC Has $504,000 Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 9.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,133,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,929,000 after purchasing an additional 176,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NMI by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,432,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,658,000 after buying an additional 970,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,886,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 640,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after buying an additional 277,318 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $783,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,917.60. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. NMI Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The firm had revenue of $171.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.01 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 55.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

